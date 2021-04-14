Russia’s anti-hypersonic missile radar to enter combat duty in Arctic by July

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’ Rezonans-N radar, capable of spotting hypersonic missiles and deployed on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in November last year, will enter service no later than in June 2021, Rezonans Science and Research Center Director General Alexander Shramchenko has told TASS.

"The third Rezonans-N radar station will go on combat duty on Novaya Zemlya this May or June," he said.

Two more stations, the fourth and fifth overall, will enter service in the Arctic region by late 2021, the official added.

"By the end of the year, we plan to put into operation two more Rezonans-N stations in the Arctic zone - in Gremikha and Zapolyarnoye," he said.

In his words, the radar in Zapolyarnoye, some 30 km away from the Russian-Norwegian border, will ensure "round-the-clock control of airspace above northern regions of Norway and Finland."

Rezonans radars operate in the meter band and employ the principle of wave resonance, which allows detecting aircraft based on stealth technology and also hypersonic targets flying at a speed of up to Mach 20. The radar is capable of detecting targets and issuing target acquisition on aerodynamic targets at a distance of 600 km and at a range of 1,200 km on ballistic targets, at an altitude of up to 100 km.

The first and second Rezonans-N stations have been successfully operating near the towns of Shoina and Indiga.