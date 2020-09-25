S-300, S-400 air defense systems hit newest high-speed targets at Caucasus 2020 drills

KAPUSTIN YAR PROVING GROUND /Astrakhan Region/, September 25. /TASS/. Crews of the newest S-300V4 and S-400 Triumf long-range missile air defense systems, as well as the Buk-M3 missile systems destroyed the newest high-velocity air targets acting as mock enemy’s tactical missiles and planes during the main stage of the "Caucasus 20202" military drills, which takes place at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region. The drills are observed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In order to imitate mock enemy’s massive missile air strike, the newest Saman maneuvering air target imitators, the newest plane-type targets of the Adjutant training systems, the U-95 target missiles and flares were used," the Defense Ministry told journalists Friday.

According to the Ministry, a multi-level objective control system that includes drones, video cameras and control groups has been established at the proving ground in order to observe the firing results.

The "Caucasus 2020" drills take place between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District, under the control of Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov. The drills involve about 80,000 people, including Ministry of Emergency Situations and National Guard personnel.

About 12,900 servicemen will take part in episodes, covered by the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-and security-building measures.

A total of 1,000 servicemen from six foreign states take part in the events.