Russia considers creating stealth parachute

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. Russia is carrying out work to create parachutes invisible for night vision devices, CEO of Technodinamika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Igor Nasenkov told TASS at the Army-2020 forum on Wednesday.

"The effect of chemical spraying for making the parachute invisible for night vision devices on the physical properties of basic fabrics used in the manufacture of parachute systems’ canopies and cords and, correspondingly, the possibility of their use in producing materials for the canopies of parachute systems, are now being studied," the Technodinamika chief said.

The stealth effect is achieved by applying special saturating techniques at the stage of producing polyamide threads and fabrics. Already today there are samples of materials for the manufacture of parachute backpacks that will be invisible for night vision devices, he explained.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons will be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises will demonstrate about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic shows at the Army-2020 forum.