Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept two US planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Su-27 jet fighter scrambled to intercept two US military planes. They turned away when the fighter approached, Russian National Defense Center announced Thursday.

According to the military, two air targets approaching Russian borders were discovered over neutral waters of the Black Sea. The Su-27 jet took off to intercept them.

"The crew of the Russian jet fighter approached the air targets at a safe distance and identified them as a US RC-135 US Air Force recon plane and a P-8A US Navy patrol plane," the Center said.

After the US planes turned back, Russian jet returned to its home airbase.