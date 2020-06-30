Russian troops to hold over 15,500 drills this year

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian troops will hold over 15,500 military exercises during the summer training period, paying special attention to the preparations for the Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) strategic command and staff drills, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"During it [the summer training period], over 15,500 various combat training measures are planned. Special attention will be paid to the preparations for the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff exercise," the defense chief said.

The draft campaign is currently proceeding without any disruptions, the defense minister said.

In particular, over 33,000 conscripts with negative coronavirus tests have been sent to the troops since May 20. When they arrive at military units, they are placed in special barracks for two-week quarantine, Shoigu said.

"More than two million medical face masks, over 230,000 test systems and also non-contact thermometers have been delivered to military commissariats," the defense chief said, adding that barrier control and planned disinfection measures were in place at conscription offices.