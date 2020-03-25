Russian Army received over 12,000 advanced weapon systems since 2012

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ground Forces have received over 12,000 advanced weapon systems since 2012, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday.

"We have completed the large-scale work to rearm all missile brigades with the Iskander [tactical missile] system. Since 2012, the Ground Forces have received more than 12,000 advanced items of armament and hardware," the defense chief said.

Since 2012, Russia’s Aerospace Force and naval aviation have received over 1,400 aircraft and helicopters and the Navy - more than 190 ships, vessels and boats, the defense minister said.

The Iskander tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets at a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.