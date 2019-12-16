Putin says Russia's position on global arms market strengthens despite sanctions

"Exports of Russian arms and military equipment is growing: this year, items worth $13 bln were shipped. This is more than $2 bln more than the same period last year," he said. "Russia’s position on the global arms market is strengthening, despite intensified sanctions regime and unfair competition," Putin noted.

Putin has also called to consider changing requirements of buyers of Russian arms.

"There is a need to analyze the situation on regional markets on a going basis, in real time, take into consideration changing demands of buyers and satisfy their growing requirements," the head of state said. "The portfolio of orders for Russian weapons is generally at a stable level and is over $50 bln," he said. "High demand for domestic defense products is a serious incentive to improve forms and methods of work and keep leading positions in this high-technology segment," Putin added.

International exhibitions make a great contribution into defense export promotion, the president said. Seven relevant exhibitions took place in Russia this year, the head of state noted.