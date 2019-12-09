Share of modern weapons in Russian army should reach 70% in 2020, minister says

"Next year, we will have to bring the share of modern weapons to 70% and continue to maintain this level," Shoygu said.

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces in 2020 should be 70% equipped with modern weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Monday during a conference call.

Putin says Russia will not threaten other states with its advanced weapons

The armed forces, he noted, "should be equipped with the latest science and technology." "First of all, this concerns strategic nuclear forces, precision weapons and aerospace defense," the minister said.

He said that during the next series of meetings held last week in Sochi held by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, key directions of the development of the Russian Navy were discussed, as well as state defense order regarding construction, upgrading, repair and maintenance of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Navy. In addition, Shoygu recalled, meeting of the Russian Security Council was held on November 22.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief set the goal for the armed forces to ensure balanced development of army branch through competent and rational use of budgetary funds and material and technical resources," the minister said.

Also, according to him, "it is necessary to further improve the management system."