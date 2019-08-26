Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation) has carried out work to restore the Soviet underground coastal defense missile system Utyos in Crimea and will eventually rearm it with new missiles, Company CEO and Chief Designer Alexander Leonov told TASS on Monday.

Russian Navy to get three battalions of Bastion coastal defense missile systems this year

The repair work on the Utyos coastal defense missile system was completed just recently and was required because the compound operated by the Ukrainian Navy in 1996-2014 had fallen into disuse, the chief executive said.

"The successful launches conducted after the repair works have shown the compound’s readiness for defending the Crimean coast. That is why, it will operate for some time with Progress missiles. Eventually, it will be rearmed with new missile types," Leonov said.

The Progress missile has a flight range of up to 460 km. The Utyos underground coastal defense system is also used to launch target missiles.