S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end — government service

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will deliver S-400 Triumf missile defense systems to Turkey by the end of this year, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Wednesday.

"We plan to fulfill our commitments on delivering equipment and training specialists by the end of this year," the service said.

The contract is being fulfilled in accordance with the timeframe coordinated by the sides, the service added. "As Turkish officials repeatedly stated, the equipment can be delivered as early as next month," the service noted.

General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July, as the level of readiness stands at 99%. He added that the contract will be fulfilled in record time.

It was first reported in November 2016 that Turkey is in talks with Russia on purchasing S-400 missile defense systems. In September 2017, Russia confirmed that the contract with Turkey had been signed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at that time that advance payment had already been made.