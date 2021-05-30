Belarus’ Hrodno.life portal chief editor charged with extremism

MINSK, May 30. /TASS/. Chief editor of the Hrodno.life news portal Alexei Shota has been brought to administrative liability for repeated publication of extremist material, the Grodno region interior department said on Sunday.

"Law enforcers have established that the Hrodno.life website published information products recognized as extremist under the established procedure," it said, adding that the man and Hrodno.life Media had already been brought to administrative liability for a similar offence.

"Another administrative probe under article 19.11 of the Belarusian Code of Administrative Offence will establish what the Hrodno.life editorial desk was guided by," it said.

In both cases, the charges are publishing material from a Telegram channel deemed as extremist in Belarus.

The man was taken to a police station in Grodno and his apartment was later searched in his presence.