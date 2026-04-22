Russia’s Serobyan wins gold at 2026 European Weightlifting Championship in Georgia

BATUMI /Georgia/, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Gevorg Serobyan won gold on Wednesday at the 2026 European Weightlifting Championship in the under-79 kg weight category.

Serobyan, 23, chalked up a new European record of 161 kilograms in snatch and added up to 180 kilograms in the clean and jerk exercise he finished with a result of 341 kilograms in total to win the gold.

According to TASS earlier reports, Russia’s Zarina Gusalova won silver in women’s under-69 kg weight category and Olga Te took the bronze in the under-58 kg category.

The 2026 European Weightlifting Championships is hosted by Batumi, Georgia, on April 19-26, 2026. Russian athletes participate in the tournament under a neutral status due to previously imposed sanctions.