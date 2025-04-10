Ex-NHL star Fetisov touts Ovechkin for 2025 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian hockey star and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin has a good chance to become the first Russian ever to win the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup champion Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS on Thursday.

On April 9, Ovechkin was nominated by his club for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually since 1968 to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport of hockey.

"He’s got a good shot to win the award," Fetisov said. "I think the Stanley Cup is the ultimate prize, while everything else is awarded based on the results of voting, including by fellow players. A prize like this, especially, is a gesture of respect from your peers."

"I don't think that this award will change anything, but I believe it would be a treat for Alexander and everyone rooting for him," Fetisov added.

Each NHL club nominates a single player from its team for the Bill Masterton award. The trophy was named after Canadian-American player Bill Masterton, who is notably the only player in the NHL history to die from injuries sustained during game play.

This year, the Washington Capitals nominated Ovechkin. The Philadelphia Flyers nominated another Russian, goalie Ivan Fedotov. No Russian player has ever won the award in its 57-year history.

On April 6, Ovechkin netted his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

In 61 games this season, Ovechkin has 42 goals and 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he is still tied for third-most goals in the NHL this season.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.