NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has hit record highs, according to the results of a survey by the YouGov international research, data and analytics group.

About 55% of the Americans do not approve of the president’s actions with 41% of those polled positively assessing them.

The public opinion poll was conducted on July 11-14 among adult US citizens with 1,680 respondents participating.