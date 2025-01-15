TikTok preparing for US ban — media

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Senior executives of the TikTok mobile app are preparing for an immediate shut-off in the United States on Sunday, The Information reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the Supreme Court ruling could only fend off the implementation of a law that would ban the app in the United States.

Meanwhile, TikTok users in the United States are flocking to an alternative Chinese network, RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Analysts interviewed by the newspaper argue that the migration could be short-lived, however.

A law adopted in 2024 requires the app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social network or ban it in the US by the January 19 deadline. The situation around TikTok has sparked debate between Democrats and Republicans, even as both parties have widely supported the law. Youths, who use the app the most, have mounted the strongest opposition to a potential ban.

In late December, US President-elect Donald Trump asked judges to delay the ban. Earlier, he said that he had "a warm spot" for this platform as the votes from its young followers in the United States had contributed to his election win in November. In 2020, it was Trump who sought to force a TikTok sale to the US.