World Phygital Community organization unites over 76 countries — Deputy PM

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 4. /TASS/. More than 76 countries have joined the World Phygital Community international organization, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the final stage of the fourth International Olympiad on Financial Security, which is being held in Sochi, Russia.

"The World Phygital Community international organization has been formed, it has already united more than 76 countries, on the territory of which phygital (physical-digital) competitions are held in the format of Games of the Future," Chernyshenko said.

He reiterated that the second Games of the Future will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fall of 2025. As for the Russian Games of the Future, Chernyshenko noted that the Russian Ministry of Sport considers Krasnoyarsk to be a possible host city for these competitions.

The organizers of the UAE Games of the Future guaranteed the participation of Russian athletes in the tournament. The first Games of the Future were held in Kazan from February 21 to March 3, 2024. Their program included phygital disciplines that combined cybersports and classical sports. As many as 2,000 people from more than 100 countries attended the competition.

About the Olympiad

The final stage of the International Olympiad on Financial Security is taking place at the Sirius complex in Sochi from September 30 to October 4. Its program includes a meeting of the Council of the International Network Institute for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, the Sirius-2024 International Forum on Financial Security, Peer-to-Peer Conversations, a phygital basketball tournament, master classes, panel discussions and a number of other educational, professional, cultural, and sporting events.

The International Olympiad on Financial Security has been held since 2021 on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The objectives of the Olympiad are, in particular, shaping a new way of thinking and a new format of activity, as well as identifying talented young people and students in the field of financial security.