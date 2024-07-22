BRICS Youth Summit to discuss creating common media platform

NEW DELHI, July 22. /TASS/. Participants of the 10th BRICS Youth Summit starting in Ulyanovsk will discuss the creation of a common media platform, head of the Indian delegation at the event Madhish Parikh told TASS.

He said the BRICS youth media platform will be a key topic at the upcoming discussions. "This platform will give young people an opportunity to communicate with youth from other BRICS countries, look for educational projects, find scholarships for internships, learn about government programs," Parikh said.

"There will also be news about the events happening in the BRICS countries, which will help break down borders and break stereotypes about other countries. Thus, it will be a very important platform to bridge the cultural gap in the BRICS countries," he added.

"We, the Indian youth, can contribute to this platform and look forward to participating in the dialogue at the BRICS Youth Summit," the agency source pointed out.

According to Parikh, discussions on the idea of creating a BRICS youth media platform began last year and the process of its formation is already underway. "It could be launched very soon," he noted.

The BRICS Youth Summit is taking place on July 22-26 in the city of Ulyanovsk. The Indian delegation comprises young leaders from various non-profit organizations, companies, political associations, and businesses.