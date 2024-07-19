Pope Francis calls for Olympic truce

VATICAN CITY, July 19. /TASS/. Pope Francis has called for all conflicts to be put on pause during the Olympic Games.

"The Olympic Games are, by their very nature, about peace, not war. It was in this spirit that Antiquity wisely instituted a truce during the Games, and that modern times regularly attempt to revive this happy tradition. In these troubled times, when world peace is under serious threat, it is my fervent wish that everyone will take this truce to heart, in the hope of resolving conflicts and restoring harmony," the pontiff said in a letter to the Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich ahead of the start of the Olympic Games in the French capital, which will take place from July 26 to August 11.

Earlier, several Nobel laureates appealed to the Pope and other religious leaders to support an Olympic truce.