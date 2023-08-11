Kakhovka HPP dam will not be restored in near future, acting governor says

GENICHESK, August 11. /TASS/. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant will not be restored in the near future after the dam collapse, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo told Rossiya-24 TV channel in an interview.

"The destroyed Kakhovka HPP is not functioning and, understandably, it will not be restored in the near future", he said.

Saldo pointed to the well-coordinated work of rescuers, servicemen, local government officials, and the working group on infrastructure facilities headed by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin to eliminate the consequences. "The president is constantly monitoring the situation. He is interested in the progress of the work. The coherence of this big, serious machine has shown that even with such catastrophes Russia copes effectively," he said.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The water level in Novaya Kakhovka reached 12 meters. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away. Fifty-seven people died and 175 were hospitalized.