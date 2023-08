MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Restrictions on arrivals and departures at Kaluga Airport have been lifted as of 10:50 a.m. Moscow time,a source in the Russian aviation authorities told TASS.

"Restrictions were lifted at 10:50 a.m.," the source said.

Earlier today, the work of Moscow’s Vnukovo and Kaluga Airports was restricted for security reasons. Restrictions at Vnukovo Airport were also lifted at 10:50 a.m. Moscow time.