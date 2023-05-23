Russia’s PM lauds humanitarian cooperation with China

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates humanitarian ties with Beijing, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Russia-China Business Forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the humanitarian and cultural cooperation between Russia and China," the Russian head of government said. "We have large-scale projects in higher education. We have been expanding exchanges between students and professors, and we conduct joint fundamental and applied research," he added.

Also, Russia and China have been actively expanding ties in culture, classical music, theater and cinema that Mishustin said were priority fields. "They matter for efforts to foster communication between people, while strengthening the solid foundation of friendly ties between Russia and China," the Russian premier said.