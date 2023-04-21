Defunct old platforms for dialogue with Germany to give way to new ones — diplomat

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Now that Germany has dissolved the Petersburg Dialogue forum, people in Germany have lost one more reliable channel of direct access to Russia’s position, but these washed up platforms will eventually give way to new ones, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on Friday.

"As a result, people in Germany will have to settle for a distorted interpretation of our point of view from biased ‘experts’ and the mass media,’" he said.

"This is not our choice, nor our way. But it takes two to maintain a dialogue. They must at least be willing to listen to and try to understand one another. As of today, we don’t see that the German side is ready for this. Nevertheless, we are convinced that the old platforms will be replaced by new ones, since the need for further dialogue with Russia within German society is evident," the diplomat stressed.

It was reported on April 20 that members of the Russian-German Petersburg Dialogue public forum had finally endorsed the 2022 decision to dissolve the platform, which was set up in 2001 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the then German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder.