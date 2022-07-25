Sputnik vaccine effective against COVID-19 Centaurus subvariant — virologist

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik jab against coronavirus will also effectively protect against the BA.2.75 subvariant of the Omicron strain dubbed Centaurus, Alexander Shestopalov, the Director of the Institute of Virology of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine, told TASS on Monday.

Infections with Centaurus have already been recorded in more than 10 countries. As of July 19, five infections have been detected in Russia.

"Sputnik targets the conservative sections of the virus which change very rarely and with great difficulty, so it protects against all coronavirus variants. There is no need to alter the vaccine," the virologist said.

According to the expert, the novel coronavirus infection has already become a seasonal disease requiring virological control, much like flu. "Controlling flu has been taking place for dozens of years. Now the coronavirus will be added to that, but this is a highly specialized task for scientists," he noted.