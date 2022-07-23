Kazakh capital reintroduces anti-COVID measures amid surge in cases

NUR-SULTAN, July 23. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan are re-introducing epidemiological restrictions as the city was declared a ‘yellow zone,’ a status that implies a moderate risk over the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official document, signed earlier this week by the city’s chief sanitary doctor Sarhat Beisenova, obliges residents to wear protective face masks while visiting public areas. The only exception are children aged below five years.

Moreover, the official recommended that all working meetings be held via a video linkup if more than 10 people are taking part.

According to the city administration of Nur-Sultan, omicron and stealth omicron coronavirus variants are now circulating in the capital. About 640 new cases are registered in the city daily.

Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said on July 19 that the number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan more than tripled over the past week, growing from 2,558 to 8,156 cases. In her words, 89% of patients are those who either did not vaccinate at all or got their jab more than six months ago. 78% of all COVID-19 cases in the country are registered in the three most populous cities - Almaty and the adjacent area, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent.