Russia lifts coronavirus restrictions on entry by land

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia cancelled from July 15 entry restrictions on foreigners crossing its land border that have been in force since March 2020 amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to a document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

On June 14, a decision was made to lift restrictions on foreigners arriving by air or sea after the country’s epidemiological situation had improved, however a number of restrictions on entry by land remained in force.

From July 14, Belarusians were allowed to enter Russia without having to present a negative PCR test, following a decision by Rospotrebnadzor, yet citizens of other countries will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test result.

The COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Russia in early 2020 were in effect until August 1, 2020, when Russia started gradually removing them. Russia first restored air service with Turkey, Tanzania and Great Britain, and later, it lifted coronavirus restrictions on flights to and from more than 78 countries over a period of more than two years.