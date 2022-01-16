Crisis center reports 686 coronavirus fatalities in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 686 compared to 723 the day before. In all, 321,320 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

For the first time since July 5, 2021, the daily death toll was less than 700.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.97%.

Russia has registered 29,230 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,803,534 cases.

New coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 0.27% in the past 24 hours, registering the largest number since December 13, 2021.

In the past 24-hour period, 6,480 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 3,958 - in St. Petersburg, 3,147 - in the Moscow Region, 740 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 655 - in the Krasnodar Region, 564 - in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 623,599 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 22,731. In all, 9,858,615 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 91.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.