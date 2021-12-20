US charges four more Russians with cybercrimes — prosecution

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. Four more Russian citizens were charged with cybercrimes, Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell said Monday.

"Another four Russian citizens have been charged today in Boston in connection with their participation in global hacker machinations in the field of exchange trading," Mendell said, commenting on Switzerland’s decision to extradite Russian national Vladislav Klyushin to the US.

According to the official, one Russian was also charged with cybercrimes seeking to influence the 2016 US elections, while another one was accused of attempted hack of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) resources.