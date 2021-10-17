Russia’s weekly COVID-19 cases hit all-time high since onset of pandemic - TASS estimates

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 cases, disclosed over the past seven days, have hit an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, according to the TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Over the past week, the crisis center registered 217,322 new COVID-19 cases, which was 15.1% higher than seven days before and almost 7.7% higher than the previous record high of the late December 2020.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, increased by 67,920 in the last seven days to 768,751, according to the crisis center.

At the same time, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Russia continues to surge - over the past week, some 142,505 people recovered versus 132,154 a week earlier.

Amid the growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia, the death toll is also surging. Over the past seven days, the country registered some 6,897 fatalities against 6,497 mortalities in the previous week. Thus, Russia’s weekly death toll hits new high for the fourth time in a row.