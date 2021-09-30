TV show about poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko to be filmed in UK

LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. UK’s ITV will film a live action TV series called "Litvinenko" telling the story of the poisoning of former Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Alexander Litvinenko in London, the channel’s press service announced Thursday, adding that Litvinenko will be played by Scotland’s David Tennant, known for his roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens.

Litvinenko’s spouse Marina will be played by Russian-American Margarita Levieva. According to screenwriter George Kay, the story will revolve around Litvinenko’s widow and Scotland Yard officers investigating the poisoning. The production will reportedly involve the lawyers and policemen who worked on the high-profile case.

The date of the premiere has not yet been announced. The TV channel only said that the series will have four episodes and will be aired in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Scandinavia, and the Baltic States.

In July this year, The Life & Death of Alexander Litvinenko opera, produced by Grange Park Opera premiere in the UK. Earlier in 2019, London’s Old Vic presented the Very Expensive Poison play, based on The Guardian reporter Luke Harding’s book of the same name. The book, adapted for the stage by Lucy Prebble, is also dedicated to the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.

Alexander Litvinenko, who obtained asylum in the UK, died in London on November 23, 2006. According to experts, he died because of radioactive polonium poisoning, but all circumstances of his death have still not been determined and cause controversy. A report was presented in London following the so-called public investigation of Litvinenko’s death, claiming that Russia was involved in his death, with Russian citizens Andrey Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun named as the executioners of his assassination. Moscow believes that the investigation of the Litvinenko case was politicized.