Russia records another 19,706 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 19,706 to 7,333,557 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.27%.

In particular, 1,521 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 986 in the Moscow region, 531 in the Samara region, 515 in the Sverdlovsk region and 494 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 590,719 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,991 compared to 1,926 the day before. Overall, there are currently 1,608,166 active COVID-19 cases.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.12%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours has increased by 50 compared to 52 the day before. In all, 28,497 total deaths (1.77% infected).

The recovery numbers in Moscow over the past 24 hours accounted for 1,353 patients. The total number stands at 1,477,350 recoveries. That sad, 102,319 people are still undergoing treatment in Moscow

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 817 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 812 the day before. The total death toll has reached 200,625.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.74% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 43 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 38 in the Sverdlovsk region and 32 in the Krasnodar region. The Perm and Nizhny Novgorod regions recorded 29 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s number of those recovered climbed to 16,102 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total figure to 6,542,213 recoveries.

The share of recoveries, according to the crisis center, remained at 89.2% of those infected.