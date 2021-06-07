Russian government working on mandatory vaccination for migrants — deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian government is currently working on the issue of simplified entry for work migrants and their mandatory vaccination, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with RTVI on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are now working on the issue to make entry [for migrants] easier and of mandatory vaccination," he said.

He underlined that the lack of labor resources in construction was a pressing issue. "These are great risks for our country. It undermines the economy," he added.

Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Construction Minister Nikita Stasishin said that the Russian government would soon establish a mechanism to bring migrants to the country in large numbers to offset the current deficit of construction workers.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held on June 2-5. The forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, was titled ‘Together Again - Economy of a New Reality’. It embraced the SME Forum, the Healthy Life and Drug Security Forums along with the SPIEF Junior sessions. SPIEF-2021 was held in person in strict accordance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. TASS was the official information partner and the photo hosting agency of SPIEF-2021.