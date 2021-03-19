Dutch police clash with anti-lockdown demonstrators, Britain's Prince Philip returns home after treatment, cyclists and motorists travelling through Beijing’s sandstorm-hit streets and Chicago celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with local river dyed green, these and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Dutch anti-lockdown fray, Beijing sandstorm, Chicago river dyed green
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 14
Police detain a protester in The Hague. The protesters are dissatisfied by government measures to combat coronavirus. Since mid-December 2020, quarantine has been introduced in the country, with closed shops that do not sell food and essential goods, as well as shut gyms and cultural and entertainment facilities. The curfew came into force pn January 23rd© Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Artillery fire from the D-30 howitzer during the exercises of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade at the Baranovsky training ground, Primorsky Territory, March 18© Yuri Smitiuk/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a concert at the Luzhniki Stadium dedicated to the seventh anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow, March 18© Alexei Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS
Burning of a 24-meter vine art object during the Maslenitsa celebration in the Nikola-Lenivets park. The tradition of burning art objects on Maslenitsa appeared in Nikola-Lenivets back in 2001© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS/Archive
Gormost employees wash the statue of St. George the Victorious at the foot of the Victory Monument on Poklonnaya Gora, Moscow, March 17© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
A jockey holds onto the bulls during the Paku Javi bull race in Indonesia. This is a traditional festival in West Sumatra. The competition starts after the harvest, there is a lot of mud in the fields. The best animals get more prizes than riders: unlimited livestock and no work in the field© Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via Reuters
The Duke of Edinburgh leaves the hospital of King Edward VII. Prince Philip spent 28 days in the hospital, feeling unwell was not associated with the coronavirus. London, March 16© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Cyclists and motorists drive through the streets of Beijing at rush hour. The capital of China was covered with a sandstorm, the level of pollution in some areas exceeds the WHO standard 160 times© AP Photo/Andy Wong
A Su-24 front-line bomber docking with the fuel hose of an Il-78 tanker aircraft as part of a tactical flight exercise of the 4th Red Banner Army of the Air Force and air defense near the military airfield Morozovsk© Erik Romanenko/TASS
A green colored river in downtown Chicago. This is one of the traditions of St. Patrick's Day. Last year, the celebration was officially canceled due to the pandemic, this year it was also reported to be canceled, but at the last moment, authorities approved a secret dyeing early in the morningin order to surprise locals© Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Syrians have hung an opposition flag on a building in Idlib. The civil war in the country has been going on for 11 years. Idlib, March 17© Photo by Izzeddin Idilbi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Police stand in front of the participants of the "Reclaim These Streets" action in London's Clapham Common. The reason was the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, of which a Scotland Yard employee is suspected© Victoria Jones/PA via AP
A ceremony at the Brooklyn Bridge, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the outbreak of the pandemic. During the event, photographs of those who died from the disease caused by the coronavirus were broadcast on the pillars of the bridge. The number of victims of the pandemic in New York amounted to more than 30.000 people© AP Photo/Kevin Hagen
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
WHO official warns against pinning all hopes on natural immunity
The World Health Organization’s Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic explained that it was possible to help the immune system fight all respiratory viruses by complying with personal hygiene rules and taking vitamins
Read more
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Read more
Russian national detained in Crimea for collecting data for Ukrainian special services
According to the FSB, the Russian national was documenting the area, key infrastructure objects and public places in Crimea taking photos and videos
Read more
Kremlin notes Russia taking steps to hedge risks from more potential US sanctions
CNN reported earlier that next week the administration of US President Joe Biden might announce imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran over the countries’ alleged meddling in the US 2020 elections
Read more
'Be healthy’: Putin responds to US leader’s snipe by wishing Biden good health
In his Wednesday television interview Biden replied in the affirmative, when asked if he regarded Putin as a "killer"
Read more
Kremlin ready to hold Putin-Biden talks at any time convenient for US president
The White House has not accepted the offer to hold live talks between Putin and Biden yet
Read more
Crimea received more since 2014 than after 25 years in Ukraine, its head says
Sergei Aksenov stressed that the region’s development continues
Read more
Several people suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria - TV
The suspects were detained in an operation carried out by the state security agency
Read more
Russia’s FSB nabs 14 Ukrainian neo-Nazi gang members in two city raids
The detained are making confession statements, according to the FSB
Read more
Press review: Why Hezbollah visited Moscow and Sputnik V jab likely to enter EU market
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 16
Read more
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev becomes world number two
Medvedev, 25, is the first player outside the so-called Big Four (Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Switzerland’s Roger Federer and the UK’s Andy Murray) to enter the world’s top two
Read more
New motor rifle division formed in Russia’s westernmost region
A source in the region’s defense circles told TASS in December 2020 that a motor rifle division would be formed in the Kaliningrad Region in 2021 as part of the 11th army corps of the Baltic Fleet’s coastal defense and ground forces stationed there
Read more
Putin ready to hold talks with Biden on Friday or Monday
The Russian leader said he "wouldn’t put this off for too long"
Read more
Press review: UK says Russia ‘most acute threat’ and concerns over AstraZeneca jab mount
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 17
Read more
Kremlin castigates Biden’s ‘very bad’ remarks about Putin
The remarks made by Biden in an interview with ABC have become a game changer in relations between the two countries, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese enterprises "have been historically maintaining contacts with Crimea"
Read more
Russia’s UK envoy Kelin states tightening of London’s policy towards Moscow
Predictions of some media that London will directly call Russia an enemy did not come to fruition
Read more
Biden’s remarks about Putin unacceptable, Russian senator says
Earlier, Biden called Putin a "killer" during his interview for ABC, adding that he will "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the US elections, referring to the recently published report by the Director of National Intelligence Office, which claimed that Russian authorities sought to discredit Biden and the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential campaign
Read more
US authorities to broaden export restrictions against Russia
A ‘presumption of denial’ will be effective since March 18 for export and reexport of items controlled for security reasons, according to the US Department of Commerce
Read more
Kremlin dismisses claims of Russia’s meddling in US elections as unfounded
The Kremlin regrets that unfounded claims on Russia’s "meddling" in the US presidential elections are used as a reason for possible new sanctions
Read more
Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say
According to the deputy prime minister of Crimea, a lot of facilities are now under construction to supply water to the areas which have problems with it
Read more
Security of Russia’s south, including Crimea, ensured in full, assures military commander
The Russian Defense Ministry assigns high priority to issues of equipping Southern Military District units with advanced weaponry
Read more
Gazprom, Shell ink strategic cooperation agreement
The agreement was signed in the videoconference mode in presence of chief executive officers of Gazprom and Shell
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry works to organize Putin-Biden dialogue
Earlier on Thursday, President Putin offered his US counterpart Joe Biden to hold an open dialogue live on Friday or on Monday
Read more
Senior MP slams Biden’s remarks on Putin as ‘triumph of political insanity’
According to the lawmaker, Biden "cannot reach the approval ratings" of Putin
Read more
Western allies unlikely to back Biden’s snipe at Putin, suggests German political guru
Earlier, in an interview with ABC, the US leader concurred that President Putin was a ‘killer’ and accused Moscow of meddling in the 2020 US election, vowing that it would ‘pay a price'
Read more
Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says
If the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there, the senator pointed out
Read more
Roscosmos is more interested in creating a national orbital station, says CEO
Rogozin said that current negotiations with NASA on the future of the ISS were "shallow"
Read more
Biden ducks question on whether he’ll agree to live talk with Putin
On Thursday, the president delivered remarks on the state of vaccination in the US, aired live on the website of the White House
Read more
UK’s imperial ambitions lack solid basis, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the UK has been devising new steps in order to regain the status of a leading superpower
Read more
Launch of 4 Angara rockets to Moon to cost less than two super-heavy carriers — Roscosmos
The Roscosmos chief specified that the four-launch scheme would be used, if there was no sufficient funding for the super-heavy carrier
Read more
US underestimates Russian space agency’s technical potential, says Roscosmos chief
Roscosmos has numerously offered equitable terms of cooperation for US colleagues under the Gateway lunar station program but has not received any answer, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin stressed
Read more
Press review: Russia pulls envoy after Biden remark and Israeli top diplomat visits Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 18
Read more
Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness
"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter," he wrote on Twitter
Read more
Russia’s economic growth to be below 3% in 2021-2023 — Accounts Chamber
The Accounts Chamber sees instability risks for Russian regional budgets and municipal budgets
Read more
West unable to change Crimea’s being part of Russia, says Lavrov
He recalled that seven years ago Crimea’s residents had voted for joining Russia "in full compliance with international law"
Read more
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
Read more
Biden says Russia will ‘pay’ for ‘meddling’ in US elections
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that the Russian administration believes claims that Russia allegedly meddled in the 2020 US presidential elections to be groundless and unfounded
Read more
Russian Navy frigate embarks on Black Sea survey mission
During the deployment to the sea, specialists will carry out navigational and hydrographic surveys of the seabed and register changes of the areas of the Crimean Peninsula’s coastline and the coast of the Krasnodar Region within the zone of the Fleet’s responsibility
Read more
Biden’s remarks against Putin unacceptable, UK political researcher says
Earlier, Biden said in an interview for ABC that Putin will have to "pay the price" for the alleged attempts at interfering in the US presidential elections. Besides, he also answered in an affirmative when asked whether he considers Putin a "killer"
Read more
‘Time hasn’t been kind to him’: Medvedev pins Biden’s snipe at Putin on old age
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Biden’s remarks indicated the US president’s unwillingness to build relations with Russia; Putin himself responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health"
Read more
Russia recalls ambassador to US for consultations
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Joe Biden administration will soon mark 100 days in office and it is time to evaluate its activities
Read more
Russian defense company unveils mini-loader production
Ant 750 is the most advanced Russian mini loader with the rated lifting capacity up to 750 kg
Read more