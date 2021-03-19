This week in photos: Dutch anti-lockdown fray, Beijing sandstorm, Chicago river dyed green

Police detain a protester in The Hague. The protesters are dissatisfied by government measures to combat coronavirus. Since mid-December 2020, quarantine has been introduced in the country, with closed shops that do not sell food and essential goods, as well as shut gyms and cultural and entertainment facilities. The curfew came into force pn January 23rd © Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Artillery fire from the D-30 howitzer during the exercises of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade at the Baranovsky training ground, Primorsky Territory, March 18 © Yuri Smitiuk/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a concert at the Luzhniki Stadium dedicated to the seventh anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow, March 18 © Alexei Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS

Burning of a 24-meter vine art object during the Maslenitsa celebration in the Nikola-Lenivets park. The tradition of burning art objects on Maslenitsa appeared in Nikola-Lenivets back in 2001 © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS/Archive

Gormost employees wash the statue of St. George the Victorious at the foot of the Victory Monument on Poklonnaya Gora, Moscow, March 17 © Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

A jockey holds onto the bulls during the Paku Javi bull race in Indonesia. This is a traditional festival in West Sumatra. The competition starts after the harvest, there is a lot of mud in the fields. The best animals get more prizes than riders: unlimited livestock and no work in the field © Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via Reuters

The Duke of Edinburgh leaves the hospital of King Edward VII. Prince Philip spent 28 days in the hospital, feeling unwell was not associated with the coronavirus. London, March 16 © EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Cyclists and motorists drive through the streets of Beijing at rush hour. The capital of China was covered with a sandstorm, the level of pollution in some areas exceeds the WHO standard 160 times © AP Photo/Andy Wong

A Su-24 front-line bomber docking with the fuel hose of an Il-78 tanker aircraft as part of a tactical flight exercise of the 4th Red Banner Army of the Air Force and air defense near the military airfield Morozovsk © Erik Romanenko/TASS

A green colored river in downtown Chicago. This is one of the traditions of St. Patrick's Day. Last year, the celebration was officially canceled due to the pandemic, this year it was also reported to be canceled, but at the last moment, authorities approved a secret dyeing early in the morningin order to surprise locals © Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Syrians have hung an opposition flag on a building in Idlib. The civil war in the country has been going on for 11 years. Idlib, March 17 © Photo by Izzeddin Idilbi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Police stand in front of the participants of the "Reclaim These Streets" action in London's Clapham Common. The reason was the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, of which a Scotland Yard employee is suspected © Victoria Jones/PA via AP