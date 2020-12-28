Moscow theater launches ‘Batman Vs Brezhnev’ play pre-premiere performances

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Moscow Drama Theater on Malaya Bronnaya street, led by Konstantin Bogomolov, launches a series of pre-premiere performances of the "Batman vs Brezhnev" play, written and directed by Sasha Denisova, the theater spokeswoman Maria Malkina told TASS.

"Sasha Denisova is a famous dramatist, prosaic, playwright and director. Her new play is a phantasy on what Batman would do, if he were a citizen of the USSR during the Period of Stagnation. This story is told by a little girl, Batman’s daughter, and the story is woven of everything Soviet that is familiar to us - lifestyle, movies, songs, destinies," Malkina said.

The play

According to the script, the protagonist is writer Anatoly Dudochkin, who lives a common life.

"He suffers his mother-in-law’s attacks. He goes to work to the Gotham daily and writes articles about Socialist competition resonating with millions of Soviet people. He stands in lines. He wants to get his wife French perfume," Sasha Denisova explains.

"The Soviet Batman is torn by an inner conflict. To turn a blind eye and live like everyone else? To make friends with the useful people? Or to fight the forces of evil - the Secretary General and the Politburo, who seem to have poisoned the Gotham’s atmosphere and have no intention to go. A comic book as a symbol of the West’s corrupting culture become a world behind the looking glass, where the Secretary General turns into Penguin, the news anchor becomes Catwoman, and the KGB informant becomes Joker," the author said.

According to the theater spokeswoman, the pre-premiere performances will take place on December 28 and January 13, 20, and 29 in the Yauza Palace Theatre Hall, provided to the Theater for the duration of its historic building renovation. The January 31 premiere will take place in the Palace, as well.