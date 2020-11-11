Sputnik V mass vaccination in Russia may start in January-February 2021

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Vaccination against coronavirus for all Russians, regardless of their occupation, may begin in January-February 2020, when the volume of Sputnik V vaccine production is to reach 5-6 million doses per month, head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Wednesday.

"Now, when they vaccinate doctors and teachers, this is vaccination on industrial principle. <...> And when they do not ask you what you are - if you are a doctor, a teacher, a driver, an engineer or whatsoever, this will be a residence-based vaccination. This should happen to us in January-February, when 5-6 million doses [of vaccines] will be shipped every month," he said at a meeting of the Jewish Business Club Solomon.help.