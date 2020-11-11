Sputnik V mass vaccination in Russia may start in January-February 2021

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Vaccination against coronavirus for all Russians, regardless of their occupation, may begin in January-February 2020, when the volume of Sputnik V vaccine production is to reach 5-6 million doses per month, head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Wednesday.
"Now, when they vaccinate doctors and teachers, this is vaccination on industrial principle. <...> And when they do not ask you what you are - if you are a doctor, a teacher, a driver, an engineer or whatsoever, this will be a residence-based vaccination. This should happen to us in January-February, when 5-6 million doses [of vaccines] will be shipped every month," he said at a meeting of the Jewish Business Club Solomon.help.
Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia plans to produce 2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the year, and to release up to 6 million doses per month from April 2021.
Earlier this month, Gintsburg told TASS that in Moscow and the Moscow region the Sputnik V mass vaccination would start within coming weeks. So far, the consignments of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine delivered to the regions are intended only for risk groups, in particular for doctors and teachers, the Health Ministry’s press service told TASS.
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The preparation passed clinical trials in June-July. Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia had already received applications from 20 countries for the supply of 1 billion doses of vaccine.