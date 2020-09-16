COVID-19 incidence insignificantly grows in Russia after six months of pandemic

On Wednesday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 5,670 cases of the infection over the 24-hour period which is the highest since July 26. For almost two weeks in a row the number of infections in the country has been increasing by over 5,000 cases a day, and the coronavirus spread coefficient has not been below one since August, the level which indicates a decrease in the epidemic process.

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Incidence of the coronavirus infection in Russia after six months of the beginning of the pandemic in March has been on the rise again, but the experts think that it is not serious.

However, in relative terms the daily growth has remained at the 0.5% level for a month already. The World Health Organization also does not consider the increase in incidence in Russia serious, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization representative in Russia said.

In all, there are 1,079,519 confirmed cases of infection in Russia placing it in the fourth place worldwide. However, according to head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova, the country remains in the 40th place regarding the incidence per 100,000 residents.

Additionally, the majority of the infected have already recovered: according to the latest data, as many as 890,114 people with the previously confirmed coronavirus infection or about 82.5% of the total infections had been discharged.

Active cases

When the epidemic lasts for as long as six months, the absolute number of detected cases overall is less significant than the number of patients being currently treated.

Currently, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, there are 170,488 active cases in Russia. For comparison, a month ago this number was a bit higher, with 171,909 active cases. At the same time their share continues to decrease, on Wednesday it was 15.8%.

However, the number of hospitalized patients is growing: if in the beginning of August Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said that over 80,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, by mid-September their number has increased to 99,000. The occupancy of specialized clinics during this period has increased from 65% to 80%.

Fatalities

Since the beginning of September Russia records a small rise in fatalities due to the coronavirus infection: on average, 115 deaths due to the novel infection were recorded in the country daily compared to 106.5 at the end of August.

At the same time, the provisional lethality index (the definitive one will be determined after the epidemic ends) has practically remained the same, over a month increasing by 0.04% to reach 1.75%. Russia’s top sanitary doctor noted that Russia’s death rate is 106th worldwide.

Factors

The authorities explain that the rise in incidence is caused by a combination of a number of factors. First of all, there is the return of vacationers and the activation of social life due to the beginning of school year as well the return to offices after working remotely, which was mentioned by the Russian Healthcare Minister.

Additionally, the seasonal epidemic period is approaching when the spread of respiratory illnesses which also include the novel coronavirus infection intensifies. The Healthcare Minister noted that all Russian regions are ready for the rise in incidence.

The top sanitary doctor also noted that not all citizens observe the preventive anti-coronavirus measures, admitting that "people are tired from the large number <...> of restrictions and bans.".