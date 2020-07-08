Experts confirm technical readiness for study of 5G’s effects on Moscow residents

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Experts from the Radio Research and Development Institute (NIIR) conducted an independent audit of the stand, assembled to study the effect of cellular communications, including the fifth generation, on human body and the city environment, Moscow IT Department announced Wednesday.

The study itself would be conducted by the Izmerov Research Institute of Occupational Health. The stand includes a complete set of 2G to 5G equipment.

"An independent audit was necessary to make sure that the stand was assembled and set up properly, that the measuring equipment is correct, and to receive confirmation that it complies with the fifth generation networks’ standard. The quality of the experiment depends largely on this. The NIIR specialists have confirmed that the presented laboratory base fully complies with the tasks and goals of our the research," the IT Department press service said.

The Department explained that the scheduled study must reveal, what level of radiation of various standards is safe for humans. This scientific data will be used to calculate corresponding norms. The results will then be forwarded to the Ministry of Health and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) for final decision-making.

"For over 40 years, NIIR has acted as an industry competence center on electromagnetic safety, our specialists were directly involved in development of almost all documentation on the public electromagnetic safety from the telecommunication networks. This provided for a long-standing conflict-less operation of telecommunication equipment. The accumulated unique experience allows us to act as independent auditors of the methodology of the medical and biological experiment, performed by the Izmerov Institute on the Moscow IT Department’s initiative," the Department press service quoted NIIR CEO Mikhail Spodobayev as saying.

The research was approved by the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Health and the Digital Economy Program working group. It will take place during 2020, and its results would be announced to the public in early 2021.

Earlier, the Izmerov Institute specialists have developed and presented for expert review the methodology of research of the 5G’s effect on human bodies. In a bid to form this methodology, the experts analyzed the international practice of sanitary standards, the latest measurements of electromagnetic fields in Moscow, and researched the modern methods of control of electromagnetic radiation levels.