MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Olga Kulikovskaya-Romanova, the widow of Tikhon Kulikovsky, the nephew of Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II, has died at the age of 93, the Yekaterinburg eparchy told TASS on Saturday.

"The Yekaterinburg eparchy extends deep condolences over the death of Olga Nikolayevna Kulikovskaya Romanova, the widow of Tikhon Nikolayevich, the son of Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna and the nephew of Russia’s last Czar Nicholas Alexandrovich," it said.