Almost 400 kg of drugs confiscated in Moscow since early 2019

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Moscow police officers confiscated about 400 kg of narcotic substances since the beginning of this year. Over the period about 50 drug delivery channels were closed down, according to reports presented at an extended board meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow.

"A total of 376.2 kg of narcotic, psychotropic and potent substances were confiscated from illegal trafficking. Forty-seven wholesale drug supply channels were closed down," according to the documents.

Police also noted that about 2 million foreign citizens and people without citizenship underwent migration registration procedure in Moscow in the first half of 2019, which is by 14% more than in the same period last year. "Following courts’ decisions, more than 13,500 foreign citizens were expelled from the Russian territory," the materials say.