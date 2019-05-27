Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 400 kilograms of drugs seized on Russian borders in 2018, says Border Guard chief

Society & Culture
May 27, 20:23 UTC+3

Vladimir Kulishov stressed that the risk of drug trafficking remained on the borders with Ukraine, China and the Baltic Sea countries

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Border Guard of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) seized more than 400 kilograms of drugs on Russian borders in 2018, FSB Border Guard Chief Vladimir Kulishov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"More than 400 kilograms of drug substances were seized," he said.

Kulishov added that the risk of drug trafficking remained on the borders with Ukraine, China and the Baltic Sea countries.

In addition, border guards prevented the smuggling of over ten tonnes of various goods, including 2.8 tonnes of goods covered by special economic measures. According to the FSB Border Guard chief, attempts to smuggle banned goods continue on the borders with Lithuania, Ukraine, Abkhazia, China and Kazakhstan.

