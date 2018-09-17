Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Police seize over 21 kg of synthetic drugs near Moscow

Emergencies
September 17, 10:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The suspect, who planned on smuggling the drugs in the Moscow Region, may face up to 20 years in jail

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Police have seized more than 21 kg of synthetic drugs in Podolsk, in the Moscow Region, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s local department, Tatyana Petrova, said on Monday.

A 30-year-old citizen of the Ivanov Region, suspected of smuggling psychotropic substances, was detained in a forest near the Zhdanovo village. He carried 10 packages with psychotropic substances, including mephedrone, weighing more than 2 kg.

During the search of the detained man’s apartment police found and seized 54 packages with similar substances weighing over 19 kg. "In total, more than 21 kg of synthetic drugs have been seized," Petrova said.

The suspect, who planned on smuggling the drugs in the Moscow Region, faces up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

