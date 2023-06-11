ISS cosmonauts congratulate Russians on national holiday

ISS, June 12. /TASS/. The Russian crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has congratulated their compatriots on Russia Day in a video published by Roscosmos on Monday.

"Dear friends, we are congratulating you on Russia Day, one of the most important holidays of our homeland. We are united by the most uplifting, warmest feelings toward Russia, by being proud of it, of our ancestors’ feats, by concern for the present and future of our Motherland," Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev said.

In turn, his colleague Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS special correspondent, noted that the Russians feel the unbreakable bond with Russia’s history, spiritual values and moral standards in their hearts and this bond unites all generations.

Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev reiterated that Russia had weathered many trials and crises overcoming them with valor. He stressed that Russia’s multiethnic people have always been united by their devotion to their native land.

Russia Day is marked annually on June 12.