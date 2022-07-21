Russian female cosmonaut to go to ISS on Crew Dragon spacecraft in late September

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s only female cosmonaut Anna Kikina will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft no earlier than in late September, Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation said.

"NASA announced on Thursday that the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station, which will involve Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, will be launched no earlier than on September 29," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

The Crew-5 will also include NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, as well as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s astronaut Koichi Wakata.

"Before the launch of Crew-5, a Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will blast off to the ISS from the Baikonur spaceport on September 21. Its crew will consist of Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio," Roscosmos added.

Roscosmos announced the signing of a seat barter agreement with NASA on July 15.