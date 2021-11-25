Russia’s Progress space freighter undocks from orbital outpost to splash down in Pacific

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Progress resupply ship has undocked from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) before conducting a deorbiting maneuver and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

The Progress MS-17 space freighter will fire its thrusters for a deorbit burn at 17:34 Moscow time. The Progress is set to re-enter the dense layers of the Earth’s atmosphere at 18:08 Moscow time and at 18:17 Moscow time its non-combustible fragments will splash down in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean 1,800 km from the city of Wellington and 7,700 km from the city of Santiago.

The Progress MS-17 space freighter’s undocking from the Russian Nauka multi-purpose research lab and its subsequent splashdown in the Pacific will provide for a planned docking of a new resupply ship that will arrive at the International Space Station together with Russia’s new Prichal nodal module. The Progress MS-17 cargo ship re-parked from the Poisk small research module to the Nauka lab on October 22. The Progress MS-17 resupply ship blasted off to the orbital outpost atop a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on June 30 and docked with the ISS on July 2.