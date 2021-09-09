US will bear consequences if becomes first to deploy weapons to space — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. If the United States becomes the first nation to deploy weapons to space, it will have to bear the consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Kommersant on Thursday.

"If the United States becomes the first country to do it, Washington will have to bear the serious consequences that it will have for international security and strategic stability. There are no weapons in space at present. We pledged that we would not be the first to deploy weapons to space and have reiterated the commitment officially 30 times now," he pointed out.

Ryabkov noted that Russia and China had long been calling for using political and diplomatic means to prevent an arms race in space. "The United States and some of its allies have - like in many other fields - set out to undermine broad international support for these reasonable and quite logical approaches and initiatives. It is being done solely for political reasons that has nothing to do with the goal of strengthening international security. It is an attempt to restrict Russia’s influence on the international stage," Ryabkov noted.

At the same time, it will only be possible to comment on the specific plans of the US military once it becomes clear what they mean and what’s behind them, the Russian deputy foreign minister added.