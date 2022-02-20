Over 53,000 Donbass residents crossed Russia’s border by Sunday evening

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. More than 53,000 Donbass residents have crossed the border with Russia, acting Emergencies Ministry Alexander Chupriyan said on Sunday.

"As of 19:00 Moscow time [on Sunday], more than 53,000 residents of the adjacent Ukrainian regions had crossed the border. They were evacuated by 142 buses and accommodates at 101 temporary accommodation centers," he said, adding that there are many children among these people. He said that the Rostov region’s education ministry will organize classes for them.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, the self-proclaimed republics on Friday announced evacuation of civilians to Russia. Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev has asked assistance from the federal government. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to pay lump-sum allowances of 10,000 rubles (129.4 US dollars) to refugees from Donbass.