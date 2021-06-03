No third Covid wave in Russia, Health Minister claims

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. There is no third Covid wave in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, adding that the incidence rate in the country is general recedes.

"There is no third wave, everything is quiet. The incidence rate in the country in general is receding, regions are simply coming out [from the pandemic] differently," he said.

Earlier, Murashko urged citizens not to wait for the third wave of the pandemic and take a Covid vaccine.

