Information attacks on Sputnik V attempt to hide problems with other vaccines, RDIF thinks

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Information attacks on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are attempts by other countries to hide problems emerging with the development of their vaccines, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told Channel One on Thursday.

"This is an attempt to hide a number of problems emerging with their own vaccines, for instance, that not a single one of the other vaccines that have passed Phase Three [of clinical trials] has a long-term confirmed safety. And that we see, for example, a strong allergic reaction to the vaccine by Pfizer in Great Britain," he said, commenting on the information attacks and fakes about the Sputnik V vaccine emerging abroad.

According to him, the attacks on the Russian vaccine are also related to the fact that the Western countries have to explain to their citizens why Russia has already launched inoculation of residents against the coronavirus, while they haven’t.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. Post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, the first vaccine was administered to volunteers on September 9. In all, 40,000 people participate in the program, with 10,000 of them receiving a placebo instead of the vaccine.

The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine, according to the interim study results, surpasses 95% on Day 42 after introducing the first dose of the preparation on the condition that a patient is administered the second dose.