North-South corridor’s role to increase given instability in Red Sea — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The importance of the international North-South transport corridor will increase given the current instability in the Red Sea, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"The main focus is on the development of the North-South international transportation corridor. <...> The North-South is the shortest route, running entirely via friendly countries' territories. Given what is seen in the Red Sea region, the North-South will gain global significance and supply Europe with cargo on more favorable terms," he said.