Russia’s UN envoy expects everyone involved in Nord Stream sabotage to be identified

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. The facts related to the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts will be established and all those involved in the act of sabotage will be identified, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"We are confident that more detailed facts will surface, all those involved in the act of sabotage against Nord Stream will be identified and all the details of this crime will be made public. This cannot be avoided," the Russian envoy stressed.