Russia did its utmost to prevent forceful scenario in Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Russia had done its utmost to prevent the forceful scenario in the Ukrainian crisis.

"For many years we kept saying we were doing everything to prevent the situation [in Ukraine] from sliding down, from degradation, and then to avoid a forceful scenario," she said, while speaking at the Znaniye (Knowledge) educational marathon on Friday.

Zakharova believes that the Minsk agreements were a chance for Kiev, but the Ukrainian authorities from the outset had no intention to implement this plan. "[National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov] earlier this week made a statement that the Kiev regime had never had any plans to implement the Minsk agreements," Zakharova said.